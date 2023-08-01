Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys Shares of 1,310,599 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,310,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,416,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF comprises about 1.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 295.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1,096.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 228,758 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBAX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. 189,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

