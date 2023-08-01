Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,124,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 1.00% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $878,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:QVML traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
