Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,124,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 1.00% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $878,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QVML traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.