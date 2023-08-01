Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 248,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $470,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. 3,683,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,572. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

