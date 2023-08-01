Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 19,684 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 79.29% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000.

NYSEARCA:XTWY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

