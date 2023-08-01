Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 235,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,159. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.