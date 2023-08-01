Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 235,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,159. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
