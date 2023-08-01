Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,034,482 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,034,482 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 1.32% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $201,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.55. 6,889,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

