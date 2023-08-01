Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,696,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,884,000. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 13.84% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPHY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,764,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.