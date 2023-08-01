Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,553 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $58,792,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $17,654,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $15,673,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,674. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

