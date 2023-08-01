Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after purchasing an additional 212,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $642,077,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.01. 1,374,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,618. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.