Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

VLO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.48. The company had a trading volume of 982,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

