Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Price Performance

Avient stock remained flat at $40.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 75,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,102. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.54. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

