Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $953.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total transaction of $5,070,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total transaction of $5,070,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock worth $15,440,260. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.58 on Tuesday, hitting $933.37. The stock had a trading volume of 79,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,350. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $932.86 and a 200-day moving average of $883.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

