Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

UNVR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,137. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.