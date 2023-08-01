Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.24. 1,291,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,178. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

