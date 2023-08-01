Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ciena worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,788. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. 586,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.