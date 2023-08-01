Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,229 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Banner worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Banner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Banner by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Insider Activity at Banner

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,980 shares of company stock valued at $89,792 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banner Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. 36,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. Banner Co. has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.