MVL (MVL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $81.31 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. MVL has a market cap of $81.31 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



MVL Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

