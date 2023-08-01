Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

