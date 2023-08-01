Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.00

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.92), with a volume of 45729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.96).

Naked Wines Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £53.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7,370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

