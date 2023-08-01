Navcoin Price Tops $0.0573 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $16,437.07 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00222174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00048726 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00030077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

