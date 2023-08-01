NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. 35,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,539. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.51. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

