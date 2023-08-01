NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $59.65 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00004736 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $59.65 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.35191688 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $43,719,601.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

