Needham & Company LLC Boosts Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $66.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $685.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

