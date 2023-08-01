Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.89. 3,314,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,770. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

