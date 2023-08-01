NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,298 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,750,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,051. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

