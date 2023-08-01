NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys 745 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.63. 623,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.