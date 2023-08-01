NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. 3,783,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

