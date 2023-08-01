NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,203,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,126,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.30, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.