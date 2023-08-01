NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $447.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,743. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

