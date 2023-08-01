NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.7% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

