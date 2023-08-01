NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.2% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,893. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

