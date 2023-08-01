NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 285,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Argus decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 14,004,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,767,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.