Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,255 shares of company stock worth $27,602,522. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.31. 4,566,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,457,029. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

