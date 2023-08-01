New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $419.41. 3,131,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.69 and a 200 day moving average of $382.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

