New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. 27,464,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,420,314. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

