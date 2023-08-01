New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $227.72. 2,815,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $314.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

