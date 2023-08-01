New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DISV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,653 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

