New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,334 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 1,507,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,889. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

