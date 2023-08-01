Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWLGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,122,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,878. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

About Newell Brands

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

