Nextech Invest Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Nextech Invest Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,523 shares during the quarter. PMV Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of Nextech Invest Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nextech Invest Ltd. owned 1.14% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PMVP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

