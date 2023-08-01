NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 137.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 226.5%.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. 69,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

