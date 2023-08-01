NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NEX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. 822,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,056 shares in the company, valued at $58,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

