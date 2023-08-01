Nexum Trading Up 4.5% This Week (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $1,227.32 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

