NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 6.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.40. 4,553,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,472. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.93.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

