Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at DA Davidson

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded Nikola from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Trading Up 21.7 %

NKLA traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,966,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,807,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.79. Nikola has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. On average, analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nikola by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.