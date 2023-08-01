Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Down 7.2%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 449,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 904,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nomura by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 599,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nomura by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,755,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 679,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nomura by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,217,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

