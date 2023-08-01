Nordwand Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after buying an additional 46,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.93. 1,022,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $73.70.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

