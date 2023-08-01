Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 200 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,924,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,029. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.