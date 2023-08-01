Nordwand Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Nordwand Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 610,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.80 and a beta of 1.40. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $79.01.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.