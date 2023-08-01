Nordwand Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Nordwand Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,637 shares during the period. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions makes up 0.2% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16,020.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 135,052 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 298.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 108,852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 297,804 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 54.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

NYSE ZWS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,314. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 93.34%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

See Also

